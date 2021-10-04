North Bengal dists to receive heavy rains in next 24 hrs: MeT

kolkata: Various north Bengal districts will continue to receive heavy-to-very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, while some south Bengal districts may witness scattered rainfall, predicted the Regional Metereological Centre in Alipore.



According to prediction, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar will receive very heavy rainfall on Monday while the districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong will witness a heavy rainfall.

Due to prolonged rains, there may be the incidents of landslides, warned the MeT office.

Various south Bengal districts, including the city may remain partially cloudy on Monday.

Hot humid weather will continue to haunt the city dwellers for the next couple of days. Scattered rainfall in some parts of south Bengal may fail to bring any respite for the people from the humid condition. Bihar and north-eastern states may also receive a very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

Assam and Meghalay will receive heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall.

"Some parts of south Bengal may also receive thundershowers along with lighting. Scattered rain may not bring temperature down and the hot and sultry weather will continue to prevail in the city and other south Bengal districts despite some spells of rain," a weather official said.

The highest temperature in the city may hover around 34 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature may remain around 27 degree Celsius.

The districts like Birbhum and Murshidabad in the south may receive moderate-to-heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

MeT office said the south west monsoon will withdraw from most parts of north west India on October 6.