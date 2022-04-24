North Bengal dists to get rainfall from Sunday to Wednesday

Kolkata: All the North Bengal districts will receive rainfall from Sunday to Wednesday.



People in south Bengal are still reeling under heat wave conditions and no respite can be received soon. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Coochbehar will receive rainfall in the next few days.

Mercury may drop by 2 degrees Celsius in North Bengal in the next 48 hours. In the case of the city, it is yet to receive thunderstorms due to Nor'wester.

Some of the South Bengal districts including East Midnapore, Purulia received rainfall. There was a prediction of rainfall in Kolkata and other districts on Thursday and Friday. Clouds gathered over Kolkata on Thursday but there was no rain.

Last week also the MeT office predicted rainfall in the city but it did not happen.

A cyclonic circulation had formed over Jharkhand on Tuesday, raising the hopes of a relief from the sweltering heat spell. The cyclonic circulation drew moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the conditions were favourable for the formation of rain-bearing thunderclouds over Jharkhand and adjoining districts of Bengal.

People in the city have been witnessing humid conditions in the past couple of days.

The discomfort level currently prevails throughout south Bengal. In 2021, the first spell of Nor'wester hit Kolkata on April 6.