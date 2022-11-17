'North Bengal dists may get light rainfall in 24 hours'

KOLKATA: People in South Bengal districts may witness a further drop in mercury in the next couple of days whereas some of the North Bengal districts may receive rainfall.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that the districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong may receive light rainfall till the next 24 hours. There is, however, no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal districts.

The city on Wednesday registered its lowest temperature at 17.6 degree Celsius which was 2 degree below normal. On Tuesday the figure stood at 17.4 degree Celsius in Kolkata.

Cold spell will continue in the next few days. It may take some more time for the winter to finally set in.

The lowest temperature in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Birbhum may remain around 11-12 degree Celsius.

A low pressure has formed in South Andaman sea and south east Bay of Bengal which will move towards south Indian states.

People in South Bengal districts are already getting a sense of winter with mercury sliding down.

Temperature already went below 10 degree Celsius in Purulia on Tuesday. It was the coldest day of the season so far. Mercury dropped to 14.4 degree Celsius in Bankura on Tuesday.

There has been a steady flow of cold North West wind into the state,