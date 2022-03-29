North Bengal districts to receive light rainfall in the next couple of days: MeT

kolkata: North Bengal districts will receive light rainfall within the next couple of days while south Bengal districts, mainly the western parts will continue to witness intense heat spells, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



The city dwellers have been experiencing hot weather in March with the highest temperature already hitting 35-36 degree Celsius in various south Bengal districts.

In the case of the western districts the highest temperature already crossed 39 degree Celsius. People in south Bengal are experiencing discomfort due to high humidity levels.

The highest temperature in the city was registered at around 35 degree Celsius on Monday while the lowest temperature remained at around 26 degree Celsius. The relative humidity level touched 92 percent while the lowest relative humidity was measured at around 44 percent.

"Due to a rise in the temperature, there has been an incursion of vapour into the coastal areas contributing to higher discomfort level. Hot and humid weather will prevail in various south Bengal districts and there is no prediction of rainfall yet. In some of the north Bengal districts, there may be light rainfall," a weather official said.

The MeT office also predicted that some of the western districts of Bengal may witness the highest temperature at 40 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. Excessive heat conditions will prevail in the western parts. High humidity will haunt people throughout south Bengal.

It may be mentioned here that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Changes (IPCC) in its recent report said that average temperature in south Bengal districts will go up by 1.5 degree Celsius. Health experts have urged people not to go in the sun unnecessarily. While going out, people must cover their head and face in the sweltering heat. People should take 8-10 glasses of water during the day.