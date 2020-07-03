North Bengal districts to receive heavy rainfall: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in various North Bengal districts in the next couple of days while some South Bengal districts may receive scattered rainfall.



According to the MeT office, the monsoon axis has become active over East Sikkim and North Bengal. This will bring more rainfall in various parts of North Bengal. As the monsoon axis has become active, there has been an incursion of water vapour from the sea towards South Bengal. Thunderclouds have formed which may trigger thunderstorms. Monsoon has already brought rainfall in both South Bengal and North Bengal districts.

"Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri will receive heavy rainfall in the next four days. The situation may further aggravate as very heavy rainfall has been predicted in the three districts between Thursday and Saturday. The situation will improve from Sunday. There may be very heavy rainfall in Darjeeling and Kalimpong as well. Other North Bengal districts such as Malda, North and South Dinajpur will also receive rainfall," a senior weather official said.

Meanwhile, the city and other South Bengal districts mostly stayed dry on Thursday. There may be some spells of showers in South Bengal districts. People in Kolkata will, however, witness sultry weather in the next few days and the humidity level will also be high.