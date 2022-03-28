North Bengal: CM inaugurates 11 projects worth about Rs 110 crore

siliguri: Reaching out to the beneficiaries of welfare schemes in Siliguri, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday inaugurated 11 development projects remotely for the districts of Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Cooch Behar at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore.



The Chief Minister also stated that about 1.37 lakh Duare Sarkar camps had been organized so far and about 6.44 crore people had visited such camps. She claimed that about 4.50 crore people had been benefited from these camps.

"No where can you find so many government welfare schemes as in Bengal. Since we have come to power the government has stood by the masses in all avenues be it food, education or social security," stated Banerjee. Before departing for the Darjeeling hills, Banerjee attended a government programme at Gosainpur near Bagdogra.

The Chief Minister handed out widow's pension; Laxmi Bhandar; Student's Credit cards; Swasthya Sathi cards and Kanyashree to beneficiaries from the government programme at Gosainpur.

Banerjee stated that at present about 21 lakh beneficiaries receive widow's pension. "In total, 72 lakh beneficiaries get different types of pensions and monetary aid. About 1.75 crore beneficiaries get Lakshmir Bhandar. Another 1,100 were added today," stated Banerjee.

"About 2.33 crore people have got Swasthya Sathi Cards. There are 77 lakh beneficiaries receiving Kanyashree," she added. The Chief Minsiter informed that about 1.5

crore cycles had been distributed under the Sabuj Sathi scheme.

"There are 21,000 beneficiaries under the Student Credit Card scheme through which they get study loans upto Rs 10 lakh with the state government as the guarantor," she added.

She stated that people residing in refugee colonies had been receiving land documents (Pattas) as they were being declared as government refugee colonies. Already, 84 colonies have been declared so.

"Owing to certain legal complications the Patta distribution has not been very smooth in the Hills. However, the issue has been resolved and I will be distributing Pattas from the government programnme in Darjeeling for Darjeeling and Kalimpong district," informed the Chief Minister.

Along with this, various schemes have been launched for the tea garden workers, including Cha Sundari.