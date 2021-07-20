North Bengal: 4 new RT-PCR testing centres to be set up

DARJEELING: "Very soon RT-PCR testing centres will be operational in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Dakshin Dinajpur and Kalimpong. The labs of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are ready but are awaiting validation. The labs of Kalimpong and Dakshin Dinajpur are nearing completion," stated Dr. Shushanto Roy, OSD (Public Health) North Bengal while talking to Millennium Post. With this, all eight districts of North Bengal will have a RT-PCR testing centre.



Dr. Roy chaired a meeting attended by health officials, CMOH, District Magistrates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on Monday at the state Guest House in Siliguri.

The growing number of cases in the Hills has emerged as a major cause of concern. Rural areas have been largely affected.

"Strictures have been issued to the Hotels and Homestays to ensure that persons checking in have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine or have a RT-PCR or RTA negative report," added the doctor.

He stated that RAT tests will be conducted at the entry points to the Hills. Body temperature and symptoms will also be checked.

Surprise RAT tests and checks will be conducted in different places including Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus, New Jalpaiguri Railway station and the crowded markets.

"We have also proposed ward-wise vaccination or clubbing wards together for vaccination along with vaccinating target groups including mothers of 12 years or less aged children. All paediatric units in hospitals will be ready by the end of July," added Dr. Roy.

All the upcoming oxygen plants in the North Bengal districts will be completed by August 15.

"People are talking about Delta variants. One should realise that by properly adhering to Covid-19 protocols, the spread of the virus can be checked," stated Dr. Roy.

On Monday, the Darjeeling district recorded 65 fresh cases.