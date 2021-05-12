North 24-Pgns: Midday meals distribution from May 17 to 21

KOLKATA: Midday meals will be distributed in North 24-Parganas between May 17 and 21, according to an order issued by the District Magistrate.



Even as the schools had remained closed for over a year, the state government had been providing midday meals to the students regularly, following an instruction by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Each student is given 2 kg rice, 1kg potato, 1 kg Bengal grams (chola), one soap, 250 grams of pulses and 200 grams of soyabean and 500 grams of sugar. The students of state-run, aided or sponsored schools and madrasas, from class 1 to 8, are being given midday meals. In 2020, apart from rice and pulses, the students were given exercise books.

The students do not have to come to school. One guardian per student is allowed to receive the assistance. Guardians with COVID-19 symptoms or living in the containment zone need not have to come and assistance for these students will be home delivered.

The schools have been asked to make adequate arrangements for safety measures like hand sanitiser, soap etc at the place of distribution. The guardians have to maintain physical distancing. Wearing of masks is mandatory. The schools have been asked to clean the school premises before stocking of rice and pulses. If any school is being utilised as a quarantine centre, then the concerned Block Development Officer (BDO) will arrange an alternative place for distribution.