North 24-Pgns: Man attempts to commit suicide after killing wife

kolkata: A man attempted suicide after murdering his wife at Duttapukur in North 24-Parganas on Sunday morning.



According to sources, on Sunday morning an altercation broke out between the deceased Mayarani Das (55) and her husband Premananda Das.

Suddenly Premananda started stabbing his wife with a sharp weapon. As soon as Mayarani fell on the bed on her face, Premananda tried to kill himself using the same sharp weapon. Local people heard Mayarani screaming and went to the house and found both of them lying in a pool of blood.

They rushed the duo to Barasat district hospital where Mayarani waa declared brought dead. Premananda has been admitted there. After the incident cops from Nilgunge police outpost went to the spot and started an inquiry.

Local people claimed that Mayarani and Premananda used to doubt each other over having extra marital affairs but their daughter dismissed the allegation. She failed to suspect the cause of the incident.