North 24-Pgns launches drive to spread awareness on dengue

kolkata: North 24-Parganas district administration along with various civic bodies has strengthened the anti-dengue campaign in various pockets where dengue cases have been reported.



As a part of the campaign, the representatives from the local civic bodies and the district administration are conducting a door-to-door awareness drive.

The main purpose of the move is to make people aware about the precautionary measures to check the spread of dengue.

According to the district administration sources, around 211 dengue cases have been reported in North 24-Parganas so far since January this year till September. A district administrative official claimed that the number of dengue infected cases dropped this year compared to the corresponding figure during the same period last year.

Around 719 dengue cases were found last year. "Around 162 dengue patients have been reported from the urban areas of the district so far whereas in rural areas around 49 cases have been reported. Most of the cases have been reported from Bidhannagar so far," a senior official from the district said.

Sources said around 25 dengue cases have been reported from Bidhannagar, 18 cases were reported from Baranagar, 17 cases from Bhatpara, 11 cases from South Dum Dum, 10 cases from Madhyamgram while Kamarhati has so far reported 9 dengue cases. The dengue cases have been reported only in some pockets under all these civic bodies, an official said. "Health teams have been prepared which are conducting door-to-door campaigns in those pockets where dengue cases have been reported. The situation is normal," official said.

It may be mentioned here that south Dum Dum Municipality has asked its conservancy workers visiting houses to shoot video in case the owners do not cooperate with them.

A meeting was held in the civic body recently after a series of complaints had surfaced where people did not divulge information.

There were instances where people did not give data if there was any fever affected patients in the houses or there was any accumulated water inside the house.

There were instances of misbehaviour as well. The decision was taken to capture video so that steps can be taken as per the law.