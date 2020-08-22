North 24-Parganas to get another RT-PCR testing centre soon

Kolkata: With an aim to conduct more Covid tests in North 24-Parganas, Barasat District Hospital is soon going to start RT-PCR tests. Barasat District Hospital is all set to become the second health establishment in North 24-Parganas to perform RT-PCR.



The College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital is the only center in the district where the RT-PCR tests are currently being conducted. The health officials in the districts felt the necessity of installing another RT-PCR machine as the Covid infection rate of North 24-Parganas is the highest. According to the health bulletin issued by the Health department on Friday, the number of infections of the district in a single day had crossed the city's figure. To cope with the situation the district administration has also been carrying out rapid antigen tests at the block level for the fast detection of infected patients who are asymptomatic and also those who have mild symptoms.

A separate ward has been opened at the Barasat District Hospital for the patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). Apart from the health department initiatives, the Barasat MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has also been instrumental for the strengthening of infrastructure to fight Covid. Dr Ghosh Dastidar has provided various instruments to the hospital under MPLAD funds.

"Around 10 BiPap machines, 6 ventilators, 2 dialysis machines and 10 infusion pumps have been given to the Barasat District Hospital ever since the pandemic broke out. An Air-conditioning machine has been installed at two isolation wards each. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth Rs 14.5 lakh have been given to the hospital. All of these have been done under MPLADS fund," Dr Ghosh Dastidar said adding: "Suspected COVID patients are kept separately at the isolation wards. Many people are coming from different parts with respiratory distress. Out of 10 BiPap machines, eight are already occupied so is the pressure on the hospital. A large number of patients are coming to Barasat Hospital from Basirhat which had been announced as a health district."

Barasat Municipality administrator Champak Das who is also in charge of the health department of the civic body said six health centers have been identified where rapid tests would soon be conducted.

The steps have been taken as the infection rate has slightly gone up.

When contacted Barasat District Hospital Superintendent Dr Subrata Mondal said: "We have been waiting for the health department's clearance to conduct RT-PCR tests."