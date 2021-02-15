North 24-Parganas: JU to build 500 houses for Amphan-hit families

KOLKATA: The Jadavpur University (JU) in association with its alumni will construct concrete houses—resistant to strong winds and rainfall—for 500 families, whose shelters were damaged by cyclone Amphan at Hasnabad in North 24-Parganas.



The project—an integral part of the varsity's community outreach programme—has been christened 'Chhad'(Roof). It aims to create a scalable and sustainable model.

'Chaad' has set a target of providing at least 500 houses in the next two years. The number is likely to grow in subsequent years. The pilot project has been initiated at Baliadanga village in Hasnabad. As part of the pilot project, a cluster of five houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries on the occasion of Poila Baisakh in April. Subsequently, another cluster of 5 houses will be constructed in the same village. A borewell for safe drinking water has also been commissioned for the same village.

A 'pucca' house under the 'Chaad' programme will comprise one living room-cum-bedroom, one kitchen and a toilet. The funds for the project have been allocated by the alumni of 1991 batch of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering of the varsity. "This shows that Jadavpur University not only excels in academics but is committed towards a social cause," Suranjan Das, Vice-Chancellor of JU said.

The beneficiaries are presently living under temporary structures provided by the local Panchayat.