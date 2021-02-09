North 24-Parganas gets first blood component segregator

Kolkata: North 24-Parganas gets its first blood component segregating machine. The machine has been made operational at the Barasat District Hospital. It was inaugurated by the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a programme held in Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday.



There was no blood component separation unit in any government hospitals in North 24-Parganas. The new machine that has been installed at Barasat District Hospital would cater to huge number of people in the district.

People had to go to other blood banks in Kolkata to get the components of blood, including blood cells, platelets and plasma.

A senior official of Barasat District Hospital said the patients from various parts of the district requiring platelets and other components had to visit Kolkata as a result they had to face difficulties.

People from various sub divisions like Barrackpore, Bongaon and Basirhat who are undergoing treatment at government or private hospitals can now collect blood components from Barasat Hospital at the time of their need. The new machine has been installed at the blood bank of the hospital. It has come up at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore. The hospital has the facility to store 1,000 units of blood and components.

The hospital administration had initiated the process of setting up the new machine in 2019 after many people from the district had been affected with dengue and they required platelets. The new facility has been thrown open to the public from Monday.

Meanwhile, COVID vaccination was successfully done on Monday at 668 sites across Bengal. This was the 18th day of inoculation drive in the state. Around 23,192 people were vaccinated against the target of 62150 (37 per cent).

The portal issue still continues to haunt the health officials in the state. The CoWIN app is not properly functioning still now as it continues to show technical glitches.

Due to no proper functioning of the app, the inoculation drive has been slowed down. One minor AEFI was reported on Monday. Cumulatively, 3,67,845 people have been vaccinated in 18 days against a target of 700579 i.e 53per cent. The vaccination drive on police personnel was started from Monday. Covaxin was administered on 479 (60 per cent) persons in 8 sites.