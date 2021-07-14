North 24-Parganas: Dengue cases drop significantly

KOLKATA: The number of dengue cases in North 24-Parganas has been on the lower side due to the relentless campaign carried out by the district administration and various civic bodies. Around 5 people in Bidhannagar have been infected with dengue since January which is negligible. Only 3 people have been infected with dengue from South Dum Dum.

Bidhannagar, Dum Dum and the adjoining areas of Kolkata report many dengue cases every year but this year it has been under control which is a major sigh of relief for the Health officials amid the Covid pandemic situation.

North 24-Parganas district administration had initiated a cleanliness drive to spread awareness among the people against dengue.

Senior officials started various initiatives to check the spread of the vector-borne disease before rains set in. Banners and festoons had been erected at various parts of the district to make people aware of dengue.

The Covid pandemic has already claimed many lives in the district.

If dengue could not be controlled, it would have claimed several more lives. The conservancy workers from various civic bodies were deployed to clean the civic areas where water generally accumulates during rain and anti-mosquito oils were spread. People living in various housing complexes were also urged to conduct cleanliness drives in their complexes.

Larvicides were spread in all the wards. People were also requested to keep their household wastes in a particular area and later hand it over to the conservancy worker.

The municipality workers visited households from time to time and made people aware about the steps they ought to take. Leaflets would also be distributed.