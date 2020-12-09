North 24-Parganas: At least 2.87L people apply for Swasthya Sathi

Kolkata: 'Duare Sarkar' outreach programme started by the Mamata Banerjee government has received tremendous response in North 24-Parganas with more than 3,34,000 applications being received by the district administration so far out of which around 2,87,000 people applied for 'Swasthya Sathi' a milestone health scheme run by the state government.



Around 85 percent of the total applications submitted to various camps across the state so far were related to 'Swasthya Sathi'. As many as 94 camps have been organized throughout North 24-Parganas on Tuesday while the total number of camps held in the district so far reached 694, sources in the administration said.

Narayan Goswami, Karmadhyaksha at the Zilla Parishad who is also the district coordinator of the ruling Trinamool Congress said that 'Duare Sarkar', has seen a huge success in the district with people coming to the camps with great enthusiasm. Even in the far off areas under Basirhat sub-divisions, adequate arrangements have been made. Camps have been set up in the islands in the remote areas. Local panchayats have arranged for boats to ferry the people.

It was also learnt that around 39,000 people from the district congregated at various camps on Tuesday to submit their applications. The government's new outreach programme, 'Duare Sarkar' aims to ensure that people get the benefits of all the social schemes. Officers have been designated to ensure each government scheme to the people. Apart from 'Swasthya Sathi', people are also applying for other schemes like 'Khadya Sathi', 'Krishak Bandhu', 'Kanyashree', 'Rupashree', 'Sikhashree' and others.

"'Duare Sarkar', has been a masterstroke by the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. As we are working at the ground level, we can feel the response of the people. The health and ICDS workers have been distributing forms at the doorsteps beforehand so that the people can fill up those forms and then submit them to the camps. It would also reduce the queue," Goswami said.