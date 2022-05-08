North 24-Parganas: 5 more BJP leaders quit dist committee

kolkata: Organisational strength of Bengal BJP continues to erode with 5 more leaders resigning from the district committee of the party in North 24-Parganas.



The incident occurred barely a couple of days after Amit Shah visited the state. Few days ago around 15 members resigned from the Barasat district committee.

The members of the party have expressed their dissatisfaction against the party leaders on repeated occasions. Presently, there are around 20 members left in the district committee.

Many of the members alleged that the district president of the party has been giving preferences to the new ones over the old ones.

The infighting in state BJP came to light a few months ago also when party's MP and Union Minister of State for Shipping, Shantanu Thakur, quit the official WhatsApp group of the party. The distance between Thakur and the state BJP leaders surfaced over the appointment of the new president of the organising district. As a mark of protest, Thakur left the WhatsApp group of the MLA.

He alleged that the BJP had used members of the Matua community to win elections. They have not been given any post at the party's organisational level.

Incidentally, Sukhendranath Gayen, general secretary of Matua Mahasangha, had also announced that the Matuas would not support any political party from now on. Members of the Matua community said they had hoped that someone from them would be made the district president.