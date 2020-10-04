Normal traffic resumes at Sealdah flyover

Kolkata: Normal traffic movement on the Sealdah flyover resumed from 5 pm on Sunday, 13 hours prior to its scheduled opening time.



The flyover was closed for vehicles since October 2 to facilitate the construction of a tunnel for the East-West Metro project. On September 28, a joint inspection of the flyover was conducted by the Kolkata Traffic Police, KMRCL and KMDA. Following the inspection KMRCL authority requested police to suspend traffic movement on the flyover from October 2 to October 4 which was later

granted.

The work for tunnel boring under the flyover was completed by the executing agency Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd before the scheduled time which allowed the Kolkata Police to open up the bridge on Sunday. Some shops at Sisir Market under the flyover was also opened up on Sunday after 5 pm.

The Kolkata Police on Friday, Saturday and Sunday till the opening of the flyover made necessary diversions for traffic movement. Vehicles headed for the Sealdah flyover from north were diverted from Shyambazar, Maniktala and Rajabazar, while those moving towards the flyover from south were re-routed from the Exide and Moulali intersections.