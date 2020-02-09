None tested positive for Coronavirus in Bengal till now, says Health dept

Kolkata: State Health department has said that swab tests have been performed on 11 persons who were admitted to various government-run hospitals including the Beliaghata ID Hospital in connection with novel Coronavirus (nCoV) scare.



The reports of 10 persons have already come in and all of them tested negative to the virus. The swab

test report of one person is yet to be made available with the Health department.

The Health department on Sunday confirmed that Coronavirus scare has triggered a panic among some people but in reality, nobody has so far been found affected with the disease in Bengal.

According to a senior Health department official, one person has been affected by fever and various other symptoms and is undergoing treatment at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

The patient, a Japanese national, has been kept at the isolation ward of the hospital. His swab samples have been sent for test.

The hospital authorities have been waiting for his report to come. Senior hospital doctors, however, feel that the patient is not affected by the nCoV. As he has complained of fever and respiratory distress he was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital.

Those who were admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital with suspected symptoms of the nCoV, were found not to be affected with the disease. The state Health department also said that health screenings have been performed on around 15,450 patients so far in Kolkata Airport and the Bagdogra Airport.

Those who were admitted to the hospitals with suspected symptoms and later released from the hospitals, have been asked to maintain certain restrictions at home for two weeks.

The doctors have suggested some restrictions only because the patients can develop the symptoms later even after swab tests reported negative. In primary stages, the virus is often not detected through swab tests and it relapses later.

The state Health department had already taken a number of precautionary measures in this regard.

The Health department had earlier asked various hospitals including Beliaghata ID Hospital, SSKM, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and others to open an isolation ward.

Health department officials said that the situation in the state is absolutely normal and urged the people not to spread the panic.