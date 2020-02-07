None of the admitted patients afflicted with Coronavirus, informs ID Hospital

Kolkata: Beliaghata ID Hospital authorities announced on Friday that none of the five patients admitted to the hospital with Novel Corona Virus (nCoV) symptoms has been tested positive.



According to hospital sources, altogether nine persons were taken to the hospital in the past few days, after they came from China. Their swab samples were sent to the laboratory.

It has been confirmed that none of them was found to be afflicted with the disease. As nCoV has claimed many lives in China, it has spread panic among the people in the city, particularly among those who have returned from China.

The state Health department has already taken a number of precautionary measures in this regard and alerted various government hospitals in the wake of the nCoV scare.

The hospitals have been asked to report if a patient gets admitted with any similar symptom. If such patients visit any hospital in the city, they would be shifted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital, where an isolation ward has been opened.

The Health department had earlier asked the ID Hospital authorities to open the ward. Following the instruction of the Health department, other hospitals including SSKM Hospital and Calcutta Medical College and Hospital opened isolation wards as well.

Senior Health department officials have said that the situation in the state is absolutely normal and urged the people not to spread panic.

The city doctors, however, stated that people are often affected with viral fever

during the change of the season and due to fluctuating temperature.