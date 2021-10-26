None in 645 families of 'Ayush Gram' infected with Covid so far

kolkata: 'Ayush Gram' project implemented by Ayush branch of the state Health department in Purulia's Damodarpur village can serve as a model for the rest of the country as none of the 645 families belonging to the backward 'Sabar' community there



had been infected with Covid so far since the pandemic broke out.

Experts feel that this particular village under the Puncha block should certainly be promoted as a model highlighting how the Bengal government has successfully carried out the project in one of the most backward areas of the state.

This has become possible through a series of steps taken by the state Health department in the village, including the adaptation of nutritional changes by the Sabars.

Distribution of nutritional foods among the villagers by the government and inculcating the habit of using local medicinal plants and a regular practice of yoga and awareness camps conducted relentlessly by the Ayush branch of the state government yielded results.

District Ayush officials performed rigorous awareness campaigns, distributed masks and soaps. Villagers are also taking part in the self help groups. The Mamata Banerjee government has brought in sea of changes in the rural economy by engaging backward communities with various activities and self help groups.

"District Ayush department has been working for underprivileged communities like Sabar, Birhor with an aim to make people understand the efficacy of Ayush system to ward off Coronavirus. Medicinal plants are abundantly found in Purulia. If we can utilise them properly, it will not only ensure good health but also contribute towards the economic development of the region. We are providing essential nutrients, rich medicinal plants to the villagers. Nutrients from plant sources can solve the problem of malnutrition," said Dr Arghya Mukherjee, a senior Ayurvedic medical officer under the state government.

The district Ayush officer Dr Amarnath Koley said: "Not a single villager among the Sabar community from the area has been infected so far through proper lifestyle, yoga, utilisation of medicinal plants and also due to the trainings given to them by the health department by organizing camps throughout the year. People belonging to the Sabar community are now preparing a nutritional garden with medicinal plants. This village can be a model for the whole country as to how to keep Covid at a bay."