None can pass crude remarks on a woman CM: warns TMC

Kolkata: Veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and minister of state for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare, Dr Shashi Panja, on Saturday, condemned the attack launched on TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by the state president of BJP Dilip Ghosh, stating that the BJP leader had hit his all-time low in passing disgraceful remarks against a woman Chief Minister. "He can't pass such comments on the soil of Bengal," she warned the leader.



Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan on Saturday afternoon Dr Panja said it was most unfortunate that the state presidents is making remarks against a women Chief Minister. "He should know where to start and where to stop and remember that he is making a statement against a women Chief Minister. Bengal has shown highest respect to women and the women will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the ensuing Assembly election," Dr Panja said.

She further added the BJP leader had made such a remark as the latter comes from a party, where none of the top posts are held by women and naturally he is ignorant about the courtesy he should show to the women.

Calling NDA a "No Data Agency" she said: "The Centre has failed to give any data on 'Beti padao Beti bachao' scheme. They do not give education to the girls, and torture and kill them." Dr Panja alleged that 45 per cent of the money allotted for the project is spent on advertisement in the media.

The state government has so far spent Rs 9,000 crore on Kanyashree project and this has given benefits to about 67 lakh girls to pursue education. It has empowered women.

She stated that Mamata Banerjee has worked for women empowerment in the state.

Around 35 per cent of legislators from TMC in both the houses of Parliament are women. On the contrary, the representation of women from the BJP in Parliament is around 10 per cent.