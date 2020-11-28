Non-suburban train services to resume from Dec 2

Kolkata: The non-suburban train services to distant districts in the state will resume from December 2.



The decision was taken at a high-level meeting between the top brass of the Bengal government and officials of the Railways. The meeting was held at Sisir Mancha. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Home Secretary HK Dwivedi, Transport secretary Rajesh Sinha and senior police officers held a meeting with officials of the Eastern Railway (ER) and South Eastern Railway (SER).

The decision was taken following repeated requests made by people from different districts to resume the non-suburban train services. According to a senior official of the state government, maintenance of all Covid protocols including use of mask and physical distancing is must on all non-suburban trains.

Suburban rail is a passenger rail transport service that primarily operates within a metropolitan area. It connects commuters to a central city from adjacent suburbs. On the other

hand, non-suburban trains connect the city to the other

districts.

"A total of 54 non-suburban passenger trains (27 pairs) will be run by ER. Out of this, 30, 22 and 2 trains in Howrah, Asansol and Malda Divisions respectively," said an official.

In Howrah Division, 8 trains will run each in Barddhaman – Rampurhat , Rampurhat – Gumani and Katwa – Azimganj sections. While 2 trains will run in Rampurhat – Dumka – Jasidih section, 4 passenger trains will operate in Azimganj – Rampurhat section. In Asansol Division, 8 trains will run in Barddhaman – Asansol section. In Malda Division, 2 trains will run in Malda – Barharwa section.

Four trains will run each in Andal – Sainthia, Asansol – Dhanbad and Asansol – Jasidih – Jhajha sections. Two passenger trains will operate in Andal – Jasidih sections.The SER authorities will announce the date of resumption of non-suburban train services soon.