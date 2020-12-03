Non-suburban service resumes with 81 trains

Kolkata: After a gap of more than eight months, the non-suburban short distance passenger train services resumed on Wednesday with 81 trains.

"For the convenience of the commuters, a total of 81 non-suburban passenger trains are being run. Out of this, 30 trains are being run in the Howrah Division. In Asansol and Malda divisions, 33 and 18 trains are being run respectively," said an official of the Eastern Railway (ER). Necessary arrangements have been made for crowd management and maintenance of physical distancing. Only passengers having reserved tickets are being allowed to travel in the train maintaining COVID-19 protocols. RPF personnel are checking the maintenance of physical distancing and other COVID-19 protocols by the passengers in the trains.

Under Howrah division, 8 trains are being run each in Barddhaman – Rampurhat and Katwa – Azimganj sections. Six trains are being run each in Rampurhat – Gumani and Azimganj – Rampurhat sections.

Two trains are being run in Rampurhat – Dumka – Jasidih section. Under Asansol division, eight trains are being run in Barddhaman – Asansol section. Four trains are being run each in Andal – Sainthia, Asansol – Dhanbad and Asansol – Jasidih – Jhajha sections. Five

trains are being run in Jasidih-Baidyanathdham section amongst others.