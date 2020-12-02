Non-suburban passenger train services to resume on Wed

Kolkata: Eastern Railway is all set to run non-suburban trains from Wednesday. These trains will run in the Howrah Division, Asansol Division and Malda Division.



"We will run 30 trains in Howrah Division, 33 trains in Asansol Division and 18 trains in Malda Division from December 2," said an official of Eastern Railway. In Howrah Division, the inter-city trains will run in Barddhaman – Rampurhat section, Rampurhat – Gumani section, Rampurhat – Dumka – Jasidih section, Katwa – Azimganj section and in Azimganj – Rampurhat section.

In Asansol Division, the inter-city trains will run in Barddhaman – Asansol section, Andal – Sainthia section, Asansol – Dhanbad section, Asansol – Jasidih –

Jhajha section and Andal – Jasidih section. In Malda Division, the inter-city trains will run in Malda – Barharwa section.