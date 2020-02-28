Non-issuance of notification for ICD causes Rlys to lose Rs 100 cr

Darjeeling: The unnecessary delay in issuing a commercial notification for an Inland Container Depot (ICD) has resulted in revenue loss for the Railwàys as well as business for this region and North East.



The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has decided to approach the Railway minister regarding the impasse.

Incidentally, the first ever ICD in the North Bengal region and also the first private Freight Terminal of Northeast Frontier Railways have come up at New Jalpaiguri.

The ICD is awaiting a commercial notification from the Railways to start operation.

Construction had started in 2005 for the ICD on 29 acres of land adjacent to the Tea Park in New Jalpaiguri. Tracks have been laid and all infrastructure is in place to bring in railway rakes from New Jalpaiguri Railway Station to the ICD.

The ICD has immense potential owing to the depot's location near four international borders including Nepal,

Bhutan, Bangladesh and Tibetan Autonomous Region (China).

The ICD will be used in import and exports for the entire North East region. Once operational, it will also ease the load of Kolkata Port. Around 1,500 containers are imported to North East and 800 containers are exported through the Kolkata Port.

"Despite having all necessary approvals, the ICD is not operational owing to the non-issuance of a commercial notification by the Railways since the past 18 months. Even the Railways have incurred a revenue loss of Rs 100 crore till date, owing to the non-functionality of the ICD. We have decided to take up the matter with the Railway minister. We have already approached the Darjeeling MP," stated Sanjit Saha, North Bengal Zonal Chairman, CII.