Non-fare revenue earnings: Kolkata Metro ranks 3rd among zonal railways

KOLKATA: Metro Railway has witnessed significant increase in non-fare revenue.



"Metro Railway has earned Rs. 2.72 crore in December, 2021 and has ranked 3rd amongst all Zonal Railways after Central & Western Railway in terms of monthly Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) earnings," said an official of Kolkata Mero Railway.

He reiterated that from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 Metro Railway has earned Rs. 10.01 crore and has ranked 4th among all Zonal Railways in terms of cumulative NFR earnings, with only 33 stations.

Metro Railway has been focusing on the earnings through advertisements inside and outside Metro rakes, hoardings in open space and earnings from new sources like installing health check up kiosks at different stations etc.

This apart, Metro Railway has also innovated new ideas such as station co-branding, Card Balance Checking Terminal (CBCT) branding, Automatic Smart Card Recharge Machine (ASCRM) branding, AFC- PC Gates branding, installation of food kiosks, ATMs of different banks, Smart Card Branding, etc. This has helped to increase the Non-Fare Revenue to a large extent.