Non-Covid treatment to resume partially at MR Bangur from January

kolkata: As the single-day Covid cases in Bengal consistently remained under control, the state Health departme nt decided to partially resume treatment for the non-Covid patients at the MR Bangur Hospital from next month.

According to sources, the new building of MR Bangur Hospital, which is being used for Covid treatment, will be thrown open for non-Covid treatment in various disciplines from January 3 next year. As the Covid cases went up, the entire hospital ~ both old and new building had been dedicated for Covid treatment. It was learnt that the orthopedic department, ENT, Physical Medicine, Plastic Surgery,

Dental will be made operational at the new building, which has a capacity of 500 beds. Both the Inpatient and Outpatient departments in all these disciplines will run from the new building. Covid patients who are undergoing treatment at the new building will be shifted to the new building if they are not cured and released within the stipulated time. Sanitization works will be carried out before resuming non-Covid treatment. The old building with a capacity of 600 beds will continue to be used for Covid treatment.

The state Health department has decided to reopen dedicated Covid hospitals in the districts for non-Covid treatment except one or two hospitals in each district which will still continue to provide dedicated services with adequate facilities.

Health department had already issued an order saying that one or two hospitals

will only provide dedicated Covid treatment in the districts and the rest will be used for non-Covid patients. One or two Safe Homes will

also remain operational in each district so that the infected patients with mild symptoms and suspected patients can be accommodated. Covid

volunteers and other staff engaged in various hospitals will be relocated. "Covid cases are under control now. There is however no room for complacency. Hence, one or two Covid hospitals/wards with adequate number of CCU/HDU/Covid PICU facilities and general beds would be kept ready in each district. Rest may be temporarily used for non-Covid patients," said a health official.

It may be mentioned here that there are currently 203 dedicated Covid hospitals.