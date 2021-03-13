Nominee not declared, local BJP leader's name written on walls

BALURGHAT: Even as the BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Balurghat Assembly seat, a group of party workers on Friday wrote the name of a local leader on two walls as part of the poll graffiti. They had projected local leader, Nilanjan Roy, as the saffron party candidate from the constituency.



Roy's name was, however, erased from the walls after the news became public.

"We don't know who has written his name on the wall as a party candidate from the seat. We have already removed his name from the wall. Our central leadership will announce our candidates of all six Assembly constituencies of the district shortly," said a leader in Balurghat.

According to him, the party will investigate the matter too. Notably the poll for the region is slated to be held on April 26. Trinamool Congress (TMC) has already announced the contestants for all the six seats of the district.

Veteran lawyer Shekhar Das Gupta will contest from Balurghat, Kalpana Kisku from Tapan, Toraf Husain

Mondal from Kumarganj, Goutam Das from Gangarampur, Biplab Mitra from Harirampur and Rekha Roy from Kushmandi.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, TMC won Kumarganj and Tapan seats. Later, Congress MLA Goutam Das switched to TMC.