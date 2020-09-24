Nod to universities to seek new UG applications till Oct 30

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has given universities and colleges across the state the nod to seek fresh applications for admission to undergraduate courses in the wake of a good number of seats lying vacant.

The colleges can reopen their admission portal till for receiving fresh applications but will have to complete the admission process by October 30.

"It is observed that a good number of seats are still lying vacant in different General degree colleges and Unitary universities. The competent authority of the department has given due consideration to this fact and decided that the colleges/Universities, where seats are lying vacant, may reopen the admission portal for receiving the fresh applications and complete the admission process by 30th October, 2020," the notification reads.

As per the earlier order of the department—August 26 was the last date for accepting applications while the last date for closing the admission process was September 25 .

"There has been a tendency among students to make a beeline for admission in some selected colleges. As the results of all the Boards this year has been of very high standards so students may not have sought admission in colleges in which they have sought admission. This will give the students the chance to seek admission in other colleges," said a senior official.

"We are now conducting admission of the waiting lists. If we find that seats still are vacant then we will open the admission portal again. Seats remain vacant in subjects like Sanskrit, Economics, Philosophy, Political Science every year because students block seats for admission and then shift to other institutions," said Indranil Kar, Principal of Surendranath College. Lady Brabourne College has vacancies in Persian, Hindi, Sanskrit and philosophy. The college has decided to come out with "wish list" for students who had applied in the first round but failed to get a seat in the subject of their choice. These students can opt for any of the subjects that have vacant seats. If seats are not filled up even after this, the college will open its admission portal again.