Nod sought for resuming toy train service in Hills

KOLKATA: Authorities of Northeast Frontier Railways have urged the state government to give its permission for resumption of the iconic toy train services in the Hills after a lull of seven months.



The toy-train services have remained suspended in the Hills due to Coronavirus pandemic from March. In September, the NFR authorities wrote a letter to the Darjeeling administration seeking the latter's permission for starting the operation of toy train services.

"The maintenance work for the railway track at Siliguri -Darjeeling service has already been completed. So, we have again requested the state administration to give us the clearance for running the toy-train service by maintaining all COVID19 protocol," said Sanjive Roy, NFR general manager.

The officer has also requested the Railways to take steps towards developing Gulma and Siliguri Railway stations into originating and terminal stations for mainline train services to avoid crowding at NJP. Discussions were also held around proposals citing the need to construct a halting station at Naxalbari and an additional train stoppage at Bagdogra and Chopra Railway station.

"There is a great scope in Darjeeling region to start luxury train service to attract tourists and we have also discussed the possibilities and challenges with the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway service (DHR). We have discussed steps that need to be taken for upgrading the train service in this region," the officer said.