Nod for scale-linked designation for state agri service officers

KOLKATA: Giving due respect to the concerned officers, the Bengal government on Monday allowed scale-linked designation to the officers of West Bengal Agriculture Service (Administration) who have attained higher pay scale after rendering "continuous and satisfactory" service of 8, 16 and 25 years.



It had been a longstanding demand and concerned officers had been eagerly waiting for the same since the past 10 to 15 years. Finally, the notification in this regard was issued on Monday. It was under strong consideration of the state government.

The notification was issued only after considering all related factors in this regard stating that the "scale linked designation to the members of West Bengal Agriculture Service (Admn)" has also been allowed. It will become applicable for them "who have got higher pay scale through MCAS provided that the term "Personal" should be attached with the designation to be allowed under this policy".

As per the order, officers holding pre-revised scale number 16, 17, 18 and 19 to be designated as Assistant Director of Agriculture, Deputy Director of Agriculture (Personal), Joint Director of Agriculture (Personal) and Additional Director of Agriculture (Personal).

It needs mention that the section of officers had been waiting for almost a decade for the same.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the state Agriculture minister, said: "Our government always gives priority for the well being of our officers and employees."

He added: "The decision has been taken considering that it will ensure due prestige to the officers and it will come as a major encouragement for them". It has also been stated that the higher level designation obtained through "awarding SLD" will have no effect in the existing gradation list of officers and only the functional posts will be considered for filling up higher functional posts as per the existing norms.

The officers have stated that it is a major step taken by the state government as it will encourage them a lot. The reason being scale-linked designation was a long-standing issue and the present government has implemented the same.