NOC to Don Bosco for setting up college

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) for establishment of Don Bosco College to the Don Bosco Education Society(DBES) from the academic session 2020-21. It will be a private self-financing college offering general degree and Honours in subjects like English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Accounting and Finance, BBA (Hons) and Computer Science.



The department, however, has set certain terms and conditions which includes affiliation from Calcutta University, capital fund as per requirement of the affiliating university, space for academic buildings, library, indoor and outdoor sports facilities for the students, fees payable by the students should be in conformity with the other private self-financing colleges across the state, appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff to be made as per rules of the affiliating university etc.

"We have already received the NOC from the state Higher Education department. Now, we are now waiting for the affiliation approval on part of Calcutta University so that we can proceed further with our plan," said a senior official of DBES.

The DBES had sent a proposal to the department a few months back seeking nod for starting Don Bosco College. The latter constituted a committee for examining the feasibility of the proposal. Accordingly, the committee visited the proposed site at Park Circus and examined the infrastructure thoroughly.

The department found that the DBES has adequate space and well-equipped infrastructure to start a self-financing college as proposed by them and accordingly the NOC was issued.

Don Bosco School at Park Circus, established in 1958, is an English-medium Anglo Indian School for Catholic Boys administered by the Salesians of Don Bosco (Northern India). As such it is a minority institution belonging to the Catholic Church. Provision is also made for the admission of non-Catholic boys.