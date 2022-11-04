NoC from state must for pvt hosps engaging govt doctors

Kolkata: All the private hospitals in the state have to mandatorily obtain no-objection certificate (NoC) from the state government if they engage doctors who are in government service.



Private health establishments will also have to put on display the names, designations and the duration of the availability of the government service doctors at the private establishments, said a fresh advisory issued by the Health department.

Any incident of non-compliance will be treated as a violation of the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Act 2017, mentioned the advisory.

"No clinical establishment shall engage or empanel any person already engaged by the Government of West Bengal, or allow such person to render any healthcare service that is yet to obtain permission in the form of NoC from the government," reads

the advisory.

State government is in the process of streamlining health services in government hospitals by fixing accountability on the government service doctors.

As there was no proper monitoring system for a long time, a section of doctors in government hospitals are more interested in practicing at private hospitals, alleged a section of patients.

Despite the state government putting in place several facilities to ensure best medical services to the patients, a section of government doctors is earning a bad name to the government as they are keen on private practice.

The advisory clearly mentioned that clinical establishments can engage government doctors who are in practicing post and not drawing non-practicing allowance after fulfilling the conditions as stipulated in clause II of the West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Rules 2017, states the advisory.

The State Health department already has laid emphasis on preparing a roster making it mandatory for them to devote at least 40 hours in all the government-run health establishments in a week.

It may be mentioned here that a couple of months ago, then Director of Health Services in the state Dr Ajay Chakraborty had pointed out that some doctors in government hospitals are trying to conduct operations of patients in private hospitals under Swasthya Sathi scheme.