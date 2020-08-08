Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee urges all to wear masks

Kolkata: Nobel Laureate Dr Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, who is a member of the state government's Global Advisory Board for Covid Response Policy, urged people to wear mask, wash hands at regular interval and maintain physical distancing to check the spread of COVID-19 in Bengal.

The state government has sent SMSs containing a link of the video message of Banerjee. In the video message, he said: "I am far but I would like to urge people of Bengal to wear masks, wash hands and maintain physical distance." He further said: "Getting infected to COVID-19 does not mean one will die. It is curable but critical patients need immediate hospitalisation. Others may undertake treatment at home only. Unnecessarily rushing to hospital will block beds that can be utilised for critical patients. Local people should cooperate and support people in

distress. One may also contact the government's Covid care network if needed."