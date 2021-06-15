'No vote to BJP' movement leader dies post Covid

Kolkata: Sarmistha Chowdhury, one of the key leaders of 'no-vote to BJP' movement that was launched before the state Assembly election died at SSKM hospital on Sunday.

She was 39-year-old. She led the anti-power grid movement launched by CPIML (Red Star) at Bhangar in South 24-Parganas along with her husband Alik Chakraborty. The duo convinced the people of Bhangar that installation of power grid on farm land would affect agriculture.

A graduate from Presidency College, she joined The Telegraph as a reporter. Later, she took up politics as a full time profession. She was inflicted with Covid. Later, she tested negative. But, her health was fast deteriorating. She was admitted to SSKM hospital last week. She breathed her last on Sunday afternoon.

Her death created a void in the labour and women empowerment movements.