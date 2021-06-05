No-trust motion moved against Civic body chief for ill-treatment of Covid victim's body

DARJEELING: Alleged lack of compassion while disposing off the dead body of a Covid infected elderly woman cost Krishna Limboo, Chairman, Kurseong Municipality, his chair. Councillors of the civic body moved a no confidence motion against him on Friday.



The woman had passed away in home isolation on May 4 in Kurseong. The family members of the deceased alleged that the Municipality had conducted the process of disposing off her body in an inhuman manner. They did not even had a stretcher and carried the body away in a bed-sheet. Limboo had tried to defend the role of the Municipality.

On Friday a no-confidence motion was brought against Limboo. About 15 out of 20 Councillors voted against Limboo, thereby ousting him from the post. The Municipality is run by a Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy) board."On May 17, we had served him a notice asking him to call a meeting and prove his majority within 15 days as per the Bengal Municipality Act. When he failed to do so, we called a meeting today and a vote of no-confidence was passed against him," stated Brigen Gurung, the Vice-Chairman.

Even, the two TMC Councilors present, voted against Limboo.

Gurung stated that the matter will be brought to the notice of the Sub Divisional Officer, Kurseong to initiate the process of nomination a new Chairman.

Party insiders stated that Gurung could be nominated as the next Chairman.

"I was on a 10-day leave when I was asked to prove majority. I will seek legal recourse," stated Limboo. He also stated that soon he would join TMC. "I congratulate the steps taken by the Councillors. People have a right to good governance and administration. Under a new Chairman the board will definitely live up to the expectation of the masses," stated Anit Thapa, General Secretary, GJM (Binoy).