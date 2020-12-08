No tests for students from classes VI to IX in WBBSE schools this year

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) notified on Monday that students of class VI to class IX will be promoted to the next class without appearing for any examination or evaluation this year.

However, the board has stated that teachers must revise the syllabus of the previous class whenever the school

reopens. The notification was sent to the heads of all government, government sponsored and non-government aided secondary schools, affiliated to WBBSE. Educational institutions across the state have been closed since the middle of March due to the COVID-19

pandemic.

The WBBSE also directed the headmasters of schools to prepare the class X students for the Madhyamik examination 2021 by conducting mock tests. The board had earlier declared that there would be no selection test for class X students this year. Online classes are being held through banglarsiksha.gov.in portal of the Education department.

In August, the School Education department had launched a toll free number 18001232823 through which teachers respond to the queries of the students directly. The toll free number is functional from 11 am to 1 pm and also from 2 pm to 4 pm.

It is serving the students of class IX and X. The department will soon extend it for other classes too.