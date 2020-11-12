No test for students appearing for Madhyamik & HS next year, announces CM

Kolkata: Students appearing for Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations in 2021 do not have to sit for the usual test examination this time in the wake of the Covid pandemic.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement in this regard following the cabinet meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Wednesday.

"Students of class X and XII need to qualify the test examination to appear in their respective final board examinations. This time they do not have to appear for the test examination. The decision has been taken keeping the present Covid situation in mind," Banerjee said.

When asked about the dates of both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary, Banerjee said there will be an announcement assessing the situation in this regard at the right time. It may be mentioned that as far as the last notification the schools will remain closed till the end of November and subsequent decisions will be taken after assessing the pandemic situation. The state government has already cleared its stand stating that no steps will be taken at this critical time that will risk the life of children and school goers. Meanwhile, Banerjee has also stated about the precautionary measures that need to be taken so that the number of Covid cases do not go up after Kali Puja and Diwali.