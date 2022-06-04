No stampede-like situation occurred at Nazrul Mancha: CP

Kolkata: KOlkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal on Friday said after the investigation it was found that no stampede-like situation had cropped up at Nazrul Mancha during singer KK's programme on May 31.



Goyal also claimed that they have spoken to the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) authorities who have informed that the air conditioning machines were functioning normally. Though the CP claimed that no stampede-like situation had occurred, he, however, admitted that the hall was overcrowded to some extent. But the situation was not that serious as spectators were able to stand in front of the seats and some of them even danced to the tunes of KK's songs.

The CP also informed that the fire extinguisher was used to control the crowd near the dais to ensure safety. However, the smoke from the fire extinguisher did not harm anybody. Goyal told the media at Lalbazar that they have checked the visuals from all angles captured during the event, including the footage of a drone which was also used to record the event.

The police personnel deployed at Nazrul Mancha also had reported that no stampede-like situation was noticed by them.