No sacrifice of goat at Bolla Kali Puja this yr

BALURGHAT: As per the demands of the animal lovers' association and other social welfare organisations of South Dinajpur, the committee of Bolla Kali Puja has decided that no sacrifice of goat (Bali) from the devotees will be conducted this year. The Puja will be held on Friday, November 11.

The President of the Puja committee said: "This year we have taken up a decision that no sacrifice of goats from the devotees will take place. This was the demand of local animal lovers' associations and other social welfare organisations. As per the rituals, only a few goats will be offered in front of Bolla Kali by the Puja committee. The devotees may offer the goats without sacrificing them. If the devotees want, they can give the goats to us after offering or can take them back."

A huge number of people is expected to turn up during the four days of the Puja that will start on Friday.