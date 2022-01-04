No roadshows, bike rallies during civic poll campaign: SEC

Kolkata: The State Election Commission (SEC) has imposed a ban on roadshows and bike rallies during the campaign for civic polls in four municipal corporations — Bidhannagar, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagore scheduled to be held on January 22, in the wake of the sudden rise in Covid cases.



State Election Commissioner Sourav Das held a meeting with state Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi following which the SEC declared that elections in the four municipalities would be held as per schedule on January 22.

"No roadshow or padayatra shall be permissible. No cycle/ bike/vehicle rally will be permissible. A maximum number of five persons, including the candidates, excluding security personnel are allowed for house-to-house campaigning," the guidelines of the Commission read.