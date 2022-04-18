No respite in sight from prevailing heat wave conditions in Kolkata

kolkata: In The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had earlier predicted that the first Nor'wester of the season was likely to hit south Bengal districts on the weekend. Some parts of North Bengal received slight rainfall on Friday and Saturday but south Bengal districts are yet to witness rain.



People in Kolkata and all the other south Bengal districts have been witnessing hot humid conditions over a span of a month with the western belts of the state experiencing heat wave situations.

Weather experts said that people will experience the first spell of Nor'wester this week. Some parts of south Bengal felt a strong breeze on Sunday evening.

In 2021, the first spell of Nor'wester hit Kolkata on April 6.

There have been no traces of rain in Bengal till now.

An anti-cyclonic circulation system over the mainland was triggering dry wind.

People who are witnessing scorching summer heat accompanied by high humidity levels are expecting thunderstorms so that the average temperature gets dropped.

The dry westerly wind that was sweeping through various parts of south Bengal also caused discomfort among the people.

It may be mentioned here that various north Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar received one or two spells of rainfall in the past few days.

Contrary to the north, the western parts of Bengal were experiencing the heat wave situation with the highest temperature being recorded around 40 degrees Celsius.

It may be mentioned here that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report warned that Kolkata and its surrounding areas may experience a rise by 4.5 degree Celsius in annual mean temperature in 2081-2100 compared to the pre-industrial period (1850-1900) under the worst possible greenhouse gas emission scenario.