'No respite from sultry, humid weather for city in next 2-3 days'

kolkata: Sporadic rainfall lashed some parts of the city and it's adjoining South Bengal on Monday afternoon giving some relief from the sultry weather.



According to the weather office prediction, discomfort will continue to prevail and the city dwellers have no respite from the humid weather at least for the next 2-3 days with various South Bengal districts may receive isolated scattered rainfall.

Various North Bengal districts may receive heavy spells of rainfall in the next 24 hours, forecasts the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore. Scattered rainfall in some parts of south Bengal will fail to bring any relief from the discomfort weather caused by high humidity level.

As per the MeT office prediction, there may be thundershower and lightning in some parts of south Bengal including the city. Kolkata's sky will mostly remain cloudy in the next 24 hours. Western districts may receive more rainfall compared to the other south Bengal districts. Rainfall will not give relief to the people due to high relative humidity.

"Five districts in north Bengal ~ Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Alipurduar will receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. A low pressure was situated over Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep while a monsoon axis has been spreading from Patna in Bihar up to Nagaland which will move towards south bringing more rainfall to North Bengal districts," a weather official said. The relative humidity was almost touching 99 per cent while the highest temperature remained around 34 degree Celsius in city on Monday. Kolkata and various other districts in South Bengal witnessed sporadic rainfall on Sunday. Various south Bengal districts received scattered rainfall towards the end of last week.

The month of August also concluded as a rain deficit month. According to the MeT office, the state received around 293 mm rainfall in August which is 56 mm behind normal. Among the rainy season consisting of four months, around 324 mm less rainfall was reported in the first three months. Kolkata on an average receives around 310 mm rainfall in September.

It is yet to be seen how much rainfall it receives by the end of September.