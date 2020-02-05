No respite from rain: Light to moderate drizzle in South Bengal districts today

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Monday predicted light to moderate rainfall in various South Bengal districts including the city on Thursday, induced by a low pressure trough and impact of the Western Disturbance.



"There may be a change in the weather system from Thursday, bringing in rainfall in different districts of South Bengal. A clash between the Western Disturbance and Easterly wind bringing a huge amount of moisture from the sea will trigger rains in South Bengal. The districts in North Bengal may, however, stay dry. The temperature during the night hours may also go up by a couple of degrees. A low pressure trough has formed over Bay of Bengal, which may also aggravate the situation," a weather official said.

The temperature may, however, go up slightly after South Bengal districts receive rainfall. The lowest temperature in the next couple of days may hover around 16-17 degree Celsius, while the highest temperature may remain around 25-27 degree Celsius in different South Bengal districts.

Apart from Bengal, coastal districts of Odisha and Jharkhand may also receive moderate to heavy showers in the next 48 hours. In the

past few days the city-dwellers have witnessed fluctuating temperature, resulting in illness among some people. A fluctuating temperature often leads to the outbreak of viral fever as well.

The sky in various Western districts may remain cloudy from Thursday morning. The city and other South Bengal districts may witness rainfall on Thursday night as there has been a little change in the weather system.

Intermittent rain may continue in South Bengal till Friday, following which the weather conditions are likely to be improved.

The districts like Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, Jhargram, East Burdwan, West Burdwan and Birbhum may also receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours. People in South Bengal will witness misty morning and later the sky will remain mostly overcast.

The mercury has already started sliding up. The lowest temperature in the city remained at 16.2 degree Celsius, which is nearly 4 degrees above what was witnessed on Wednesday. The humidity level may hover between 37-97 percent.