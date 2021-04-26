No respite from heat in next few days in city

Kolkata: The city dwellers will have no respite from the sweltering heat in the next few days. They will continue to witness hot and humid weather conditions with the humidity level shooting up, said the Region Meteorological Centre at Alipore.



There is no prediction of heavy rainfall in South Bengal in the next 4-5 days. However, scattered rainfall in some parts may bring the mercury level down next weekend.

The monsoon made its official entry in South Bengal bringing rainfall in various parts of the state on three to four occasions. However, it failed to provide any considerable relief to people, experiencing prolonged heat spells.

According to the weather office, the temperature in the city and its adjoining districts may hover around 39 degree Celsius. The city on Sunday registered the day's highest temperature at 38.6 degree Celsius, which is 3 degrees above normal. The highest temperature in various western districts would cross 40 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. South Bengal districts may receive heavy showers in the beginning of May.

The scenario may, however, be different in North Bengal as showers may lash various districts on regular intervals towards the weekend. The North Bengal districts may receive scattered rainfall in the next 48 hours but there is no prediction of heavy rains in South Bengal in the next couple of days.

The discomfort level will mainly be contributed by the high-level of humidity in South Bengal, a weather official said. The mercury may remain slightly higher in the Western districts with heat wave conditions sweeping through Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore and Birbhum. People should cover their faces with scarfs while stepping out of their houses in Western parts. People would experience discomfort particularly during the afternoons, MeT office said.