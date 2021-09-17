No reports of outbreak of any specific disease among kids: State

KOLKATA/DARJEELING: Amid concern over the cases of 'unknown' fever and respiratory illness among children mainly in North Bengal, the state government has confirmed that there was no report of an outbreak of any specific disease. Instead, the children were suffering from influenza, RS virus and dengue, which usually occur at this time of the year.



Cases of children getting admitted to hospitals with fever and respiratory illness were reported from North Bengal in the last few days.

A team comprising experts from North Bengal Medical College visited Jalpaiguri District Hospital and examined the children. Diagnosis confirmed that they were suffering from influenza and RS virus and dengue.

After the meeting at SSKM Hospital with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Health Secretary NS Nigam said: "The situation is under control. The virus has been identified. The children died due to some other reason."

Detailed inquiry by the state expert committee also revealed "no specific outbreak" of any disease. Only one 17-day-old baby was found Covid positive.

Giving a comparative figure, the state Health department added that the number of cases of fever is also not "abnormally high" compared to previous years. So far, 1,195 patients were admitted to Jalpaiguri District Hospital from September 1 to 15 compared to that of an average of 2,000 cases in the past few years. There were only two cases, out of 1195, in which the patients died.

It includes one six-year-old girl, who was suffering from congenital heart disease and pneumonia. She died on September 14 and one newborn died the next day due to birth asphyxia.

The state Health department is, however, keeping a close watch over the situation and a team of experts from the state headquarters will visit North Bengal districts on Friday to further review the situation.

Meanwhile, Malda Medical College (MMC) recorded three deaths in the past 72 hours. However, in Jalpaiguri, there were no fresh fatalities. A three-member paediatrician team has been constituted at the MMC to monitor closely.

Reports of 10 blood samples sent to the School of Tropical Medicines from the Jalpaiguri District Hospital show that three have been infected with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), three with Influenza B and no virus could be detected in four samples.

"RSV is a common virus occurring at this time of the year. There is no need to panic. However, if a child has a fever, he or she should be immediately taken to the nearby health centre," stated Dr Shushanta Roy, OSD (Public Health) in-charge of North Bengal.

Till date, as many as 107 children have been admitted to the Jalpaiguri hospital with 34 being discharged in the last 24 hours. A seven-member committee has been constituted in Jalpaiguri, including the Hospital Superintendent; Assistant Superintendent; 2 paediatricians; pathologist; microbiologist and nursing superintendent to "monitor the situation round the clock."

The District Magistrate convened a meeting on Thursday to review the fever and Covid situation. "Keeping in view the chances of a third wave, we will have separate isolated Covid-19 wards comprising five beds in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at the Jalpaiguri Hospital and MAL Sub Divisional Hospital," stated Moumita Godara Basu, DM, Jalpaiguri.

"In the Darjeeling district, we have around 60 children with fever and breathing difficulties admitted in various Government hospitals. About 10 blood samples of these ailing children have been sent to the School of Tropical Medicine, Kolkata. After we get the reports, we can ascertain for sure the cause of the fever," added Dr Pralay Acharya, CMOH, Darjeeling.