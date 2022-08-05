No relief from humidity, S Bengal dists may get scattered rainfall, says MeT

KOLKATA: There is no prediction of heavy rainfall in South Bengal yet except some sporadic and scattered rainfall in some pockets.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore fails to give any assurance of relief from high humidity levels in Kolkata and its adjoining areas.

South Bengal has so far registered a rain deficit of around 47 per cent but North Bengal has received 4 per cent extra rainfall so far.

North Bengal districts on a number of occasions received heavy showers for a prolonged time.

Some of the western districts like Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan and Birbhum may receive few spells of heavy rainfall in the next two days. Kolkata's sky may remain partially cloudy on Friday.

The highest temperature will hover around 32 degree Celsius in Kolkata in the next couple of days while the lowest temperature may remain around 27-28 degree Celsius. The intensity of rainfall in North Bengal has already reduced.

There may be scattered rainfall in some places in North Bengal. The districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipuirduar, Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri may receive sporadic rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Rain deficit in Kolkata stood at 59 per cent at the end of June this year. Kolkata had recorded a rain deficit of around 68 per cent in 2019. Weather experts apprehend that there may be some spells of heavy rainfall in various south Bengal districts in the latter half of the current month. Bengal witnessed a delayed entry of monsoon this year as it normally enters south Bengal districts on June 11. The south west monsoon entered south Bengal on June 18. The south-west monsoon entered north Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3.