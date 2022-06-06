No relief from hot & humid weather for S Bengal in 48 hrs

kolkata: The south-west monsoon already entered North Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3 and therefore received a heavy rainfall but the South Bengal districts will continue to witness hot and humid conditions in the next couple of days as the MeT office is yet to throw some light on the timing of arrival of monsoon in the south.



The Regional Meteorological centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar in the beginning of this week.

There is, however, no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal districts yet. As there is a high humidity level in the air the discomfort will prevail in the city and other South Bengal districts.

The highest temperature in the city and adjoining districts remained at around 35 degree Celsius on Sunday while the lowest temperature was registered at around 28.

It may be mentioned that five North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Coochbehar received rainfall in the weekend. Some of the western districts may receive few spells of rainfall and thunderstorms in a scattered way with gusty winds measuring around 30-40 kmph in the next couple of days.

The monsoon entered North Bengal early. This is only the fourth occasion since 2010 when the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala took place before time (June 1). Monsoon arrived earlier than usual in 2010 (May 31), 2017 (May 30) and 2018 (May 29). The earliest onset over Kerala since 2005 was recorded in the year 2006, when the monsoon had arrived on May 26.

Strong southwesterly winds entered from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India last week, due to a cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and this brought light to moderate rainfall in various north and South Bengal districts ahead of monsoon.