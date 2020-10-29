No procession on occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi this year

Kolkata: Eid Milad-Un-Nabi procession, commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will not be taken out in the city in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.



"This year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are not taking out Julus–e–Mohammadi (known as Eid Milad-Un-Nabi procession)," informed Mufti Muhammad

Mukhtar Ahmed, the president of Majlis-E- Ulma- E-Islam (West Bengal) (an Islamic organisation).

Every year, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi procession used to be taken out from Metiabruz, Titagarh, Ripon Street, Zakaria Street, Park Circus, Bright Street, Beck Bagan and other parts of Kolkata.

Special food and water stalls were set up at different crossings for people taking part in the procession.

Police personnel were also deployed along the procession to avoid any clashes.

"This year, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi will be celebrated

keeping in mind the state government's COVID-19 guidelines on October 30. People will celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad at their home and mosque," said Muhammad N Qamar, imam of Noorie Masjid in Park Circus.

Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, was born on 573 AD in Mecca (now in Saudi Arabia). His birthday falls on the 12th Rabiul Awwal, the third month of the Muslim lunar calendar.

The day is also observed as the death anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.