No place for those above 40 yrs in TYC district committees

Kolkata: No person above 40 years will be included in the district committees of the Trinamool Youth Congress (TYC).



The new district committees will be set up by August 10. Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has changed the district presidents of TYC and instructed the induction of fresh blood in the youth wing of the party. While addressing the virtual rally on the Martyrs' Day, she said she wanted young people to join the party and work for the masses and also added that she intends to prepare future leaders.

Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Youth Congress president, held a video conference with the newly appointed district presidents on Thursday. Youths with a clean image will be included in the district committees, work of which will be reviewed every three months.

Already five lakh youths have registered themselves under the 'Banglar Yuba Shakti' initiative. Known as Yuba Joddhas, they will work to help people who are in distress.

Two Trinamool leaders of South Dinajpur — Biplab Mitra and Prasanta Mitra — who had joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, returned to the TMC.

The joining of Biplab Mitra to BJP had caused a major dent in the party's organisation in South Dinajpur. In the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool candidate Arpita Ghosh lost to Sukanta Majumdar of the BJP.

Biplab and Prasanta Mitra rejoined Trinamool Congress in presence of Partha Chatterjee, the party's secretary general. Mitra, who was an important member of the Trinamool in North Bengal since its inception in 1998, said: "For me, it is home coming. I will work to consolidate the party under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee."

Partha Chatterjee said: "Mamata Banerjee has urged those who have joined other parties to come back to Trinamool's fold. Biplab has responded to her call."